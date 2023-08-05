Russian Influencer Zhanna D’art Dies in Malaysia: Orthorexia and the Dangers of Extreme Diets

Influencer Known for Extreme Diet Found Dead in Malaysia

Zhanna Samsonova, a 39-year-old Russian influencer known by her stage name Zhanna D’art, was found dead in Malaysia on July 21. The cause of her death is still under investigation, but many believe it could be linked to the strict raw food diet she followed, which eventually led to malnutrition.

Family and friends of Samsonova had expressed concern about her extreme lifestyle choices. A friend reported that several months ago, she appeared exhausted and had swollen legs and lymph nodes while in Sri Lanka. She received treatment but later ran away. Another friend revealed that they feared finding her lifeless body every morning and had tried to convince her to seek treatment.

Samsonova’s own mother believes that her daughter died from a “cholera-like infection,” although the official cause of death has not been declared.

While some have pointed to Samsonova’s raw food vegan diet as a possible cause of her death, it’s important to note that a vegan diet, when properly planned with a nutritionist, can have its benefits. In Samsonova’s case, it appears that her diet became an unhealthy obsession known as orthorexia, characterized by an extreme fixation on healthy eating.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 3.2 million people in Italy suffering from eating disorders, with orthorexia being one of them. The pandemic has further exacerbated these disorders, with an increase in facilities accredited to manage them.

Samsonova had aspired to inspire others to eat healthily, believing that her strict diet would lead to better physical and mental well-being. However, her fixation on healthy eating became a pathological obsession, leading to isolation and nutritional deficits.

This tragic case serves as a reminder that while healthy eating is important, it should not become an all-consuming thought that interferes with other aspects of life. Recognizing the signs of orthorexia and seeking professional help is crucial in preventing further harm.

Samsonova’s death echoes a similar case involving Kate Finn, another individual who fell victim to an orthorexic diet and subsequently died of heart failure related to malnutrition.

It is essential to raise awareness about orthorexia and provide support and resources for those who may be struggling with this eating disorder. Involving a psychotherapist and a nutritionist in the treatment process can help educate individuals and guide them toward a healthier relationship with food.

