ODESSA – Apart from the civilians who died in the latest attack, today the blow to the heart of Ukrainians was a military airport, partially destroyed by a few Kalibr missiles fired from the Black Sea. Khmelnitskiy was also a civilian and international airport before the war, but since then it is completely military, therefore a privileged target of Russian fire. Five out of service fighter jets, possibly among those modified to use Kingdom-supplied Storm Shadow missiles…