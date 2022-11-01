Home Health Russian spy reveals the tsar’s illness. And the video of IV therapy appears
Russian spy reveals the tsar's illness. And the video of IV therapy appears

Russian spy reveals the tsar’s illness. And the video of IV therapy appears

Is Vladimir Putin sick? Since the beginning of the war, rumors about the tsar’s health continue to follow one another. The latest speculation comes from a spy inside the Kremlin. The Russian president has “early stage Parkinson’s disease” and “pancreatic cancer”. To confirm them, there would be some photos that would show evident signs of traces of IV treatment on the back of the hand.

Damn ha he Parkinson?

The indiscretion was launched by The Sun, which received some emails from a Russian intelligence source, confirming the tsar’s illness. “I can confirm that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at an early stage, but he is already progressing. This fact will be denied in every possible and hidden way. Putin is regularly filled with all kinds of heavy steroids and innovative pain relief injections to stop the spread of recently diagnosed pancreatic cancer. This causes him a lot of pain, and the swelling on his face as well as memory lapses are nothing but side effects », we read in the emails.

“In his inner circle – continues the confidential source – it is rumored that in addition to pancreatic cancer, which is gradually spreading, Putin also has prostate cancer”. Putin was recently spotted with evident traces of IV treatment on the back of his hand, an infusion treatment performed intravenously that provides vitamins, minerals, trace elements and amino acids with a restorative and regenerating purpose on the body.

The worried circle

The Telegram General SVR channel has long argued that the tsar’s health is greatly compromised. Last week the same channel reported that Putin’s relatives are worried about coughing fits, constant nausea and lack of appetite after he allegedly undergoes a medical examination. His circle is concerned that his “thinness and persistent cough” is becoming evident. Although he looks noticeably bloated, the Russian president, according to General SVR, has lost 18 pounds in the past few months.

Last updated: Tuesday 1 November 2022, 21:22

