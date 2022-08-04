There is continuous news about the NVIDIA RTX 40 series over there, and AMD is also starting to release it here. Preliminary specifications of the Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards with RDNA3 architecture have appeared on the Internet. This article will give you a preview.

The first to reveal the full range of specifications of the Radeon RX 7000 series is the YouTube channel “RedGamingTech”, which previews the three core development codes of Navi 31, 32 and 33, a total of 9 models of preliminary specifications. The first is the top-level Navi 31 code-named core, which will be released in mid-October to November. It is expected to launch three models, among which the flagship model is the RX 7975 XT, with 96 CUs built-in (estimated 12,288 SPs, Stream Processors) , and equipped with 24GB 384-bit memory. The RX 7950 XT will be built with 88 or 92 CUs (ie 11,264 or 11,776 SPs) and will also have 24GB of 384-bit memory. As for the RX 7900 XT, it has built-in 80 CUs (ie 10,240 SPs) and 20GB of 320-bit memory. In terms of operating clock, it is expected that the core clock of Navi 31 can reach more than 3GHz, or even 3.2GHz, and the power consumption of a single card is expected to be as high as 375W. According to Twitter user @greymon55, the memory speed of the RX 7900 series will reach 20Gbps.

Members of the Navi 32 codename core include the RX 7700 and 7800 series. The RX 7800 XT will have 64 built-in CUs (ie 8,192 SPs) and 16GB of 256-bit memory. The RX 7800 has 56 CUs (ie 7,168 SPs), the memory capacity may be 12GB or 16GB, and the interface may be 192-bit or 256-bit. The RX 7700 XT has 48 built-in CUs (6,144 SPs) and 12GB of 192-bit memory.

Finally, the lowest-positioned Navi 33 code-named core is expected to be named the RX 7500 and 7600 series. Among them, the RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT will have 32 CUs (ie 4,096 SPs) and 40 CUs (ie 5,120 SPs) built-in respectively, and also carry 8GB 128-bit memory. The RX 7500 XT is further downgraded to 20 CUs (or 2,560 SPs) and only has 6GB of 96-bit memory, but this specification is still very preliminary.

