Sabine Bauer wants to set up a network for young aphasics

Sabine Bauer is not one to hide away. She goes among people, right in the middle of the hustle and bustle of the noisy city, where everything has to happen quickly, quickly, otherwise there will be jostling and moaning. You can’t tell by looking at the young woman that she’s having trouble with all this, that shopping is more difficult for her than for others. In her words, it sounds something like this: “The department store is hectic because there isn’t enough size, and then I ask too. numbers is critical. Shoes and clothes: always numbers! At some point I will address disability. I think a lot of people are scared.”

Fear of something that they do not know, cannot classify and that medicine calls aphasia, which means something like “without words”. A loss of language that Sabine Bauer had to deal with overnight. She was studying English and Spanish to become a teacher and had just started her traineeship when she suffered a stroke at the age of 26 and lost part of her language skills. About a third of all stroke victims have aphasia, but many improve their symptoms after weeks to months. For some, disorders remain that limit speaking and understanding of language. But reading, writing or gestures can also be impaired. Those affected have difficulty finding words, they speak haltingly or in a jumble.

Patience and calm for understanding

This is confusing for people who have never met an aphasic person. But Sabine Bauer’s alert gaze and her friendly smile say: “I understand you. And now you, too, make an effort to understand me.” A conversation with the thirty-five-year-old is something special for the inexperienced. Because what is usually assumed in an exchange of words, that after one person speaks the other listens, understands and responds immediately, does not work so easily here. It’s a bit like talking to someone who hardly speaks German. Struggling for words that don’t come to his mind and then trying to paraphrase a situation, a feeling, a wish. Then only patience and calm will help to reach an understanding together.

Asks for understanding: Sabine Bauer is open about her disability. : Image: Sandra sentinel

During the conversation, a white sheet of paper is then filled with letters. A tool that Bauer got to know from her speech therapist Beate Gollan: When she gets hold of the first letter of a word and writes it down, the others follow more easily. And if it does take a moment, the other person can guess. A mindfulness exercise, also in dealing with each other.

Every person who suffers from aphasia has different deficits. This symptom made headlines briefly last year when American actor Bruce Willis’ family announced that he had contracted aphasia and was retiring from the film business as a result. Beate Gollan is annoyed by such misleading reporting: “Willis has dementia, it’s an illness that keeps getting worse.” Aphasia, on the other hand, is a consequence of an illness after an accident or a stroke, and it can improve with constant practice. This sign of hope is important to her.

