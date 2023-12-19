«Sacrifices and low salaries, the lab coat is no longer attractive. We doctors forgotten after Covid”- breaking latest news

Head Cardiologist Voices Concerns and Frustrations with Government

Domenico Gabrielli, the head of cardiology at San Camillo-Forlanini in Rome, recently spoke out about the reasons behind the hospital unions’ strike on December 5th, shedding light on the challenges faced by public health doctors in Italy.

Gabrielli, who has been in the medical field for thirty years and presides over the Heart Foundation of Anmco, expressed his solidarity with his anesthesiologist colleagues, emphasizing that the protest actions are driven by more than just economic concerns. He underscored the need for better recognition and consideration of the sacrifices made by healthcare professionals, stating that the lack of respect from politicians and patients has contributed to the decline in the profession’s appeal. This lack of respect has also led to difficulties in attracting young specialists to hospitals, particularly in smaller towns.

The doctor also highlighted the issue of staff shortages, noting that the quality of work has suffered as a result. He pointed out that the burden of the strike falls on citizens and acknowledged the implementation of the “white strike” as a way to minimize inconvenience to patients.

Gabrielli also addressed the contentious issue of pension cuts, expressing his commitment to his profession despite potential financial repercussions. He acknowledged that many of his colleagues are rightfully concerned about the financial impact of the cuts, especially given the more lucrative opportunities in the private sector.

Despite the challenges and frustrations faced by public health doctors in Italy, Gabrielli’s unwavering dedication to his profession and his advocacy for better consideration and support for healthcare professionals serve as a reminder of the importance of addressing these longstanding issues within the healthcare system.