Life is too short for superficial friendships. January is ideal for checking your contacts and chats: who do I miss, who can always call me, which people enrich me? You can let everyone else go (and delete their numbers).

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

After some conversations with friends, one has the feeling of having run an emotional marathon

RDo you also tidy up your life at the end of the year – or at least your mobile phone? Sometimes it breaks my heart a little to delete numbers because there is a person behind them. But to be honest: Do I “need” the contact, or would I be able to get back to the number from corners? And: Do I miss her or him?

There are people who collect others. They link up, love job portals and, yes, of course, Instagram & Co. to make as many “friends” as possible. I have nothing against professional networking. I benefit from it – even if I’m a lousy “networker”. I never check LinkedIn to see who to wish a happy birthday to, nor do I regularly email to maintain my network.

But people I met somewhere write to me regularly. “Hey, long time ago, how are you, what are you doing? You, I have a new book/project, don’t you want to, can I send you something?” I’m always ambivalent about it. If I were writing a book, would I contact former colleagues or acquaintances who now have important jobs? Isn’t it completely uncomfortable to come across so obviously after years of radio silence just because you want something from the other person? After all, professional networking is reasonably easy to see through. But what about people you used to be friends with or who you knew well and whose numbers are stored in your cell phone?

How long do you keep it, hoping that it will start to sparkle again, to glow, that you want to see each other again? Whenever I delete or remove people and their numbers in the address book (or on Instagram), I ask myself with a mixture of the tips of the tidying queen Marie Kondo (“Does it spark joy?”) and my gut feeling, whether this person is still part of my life or was just very important in the past – and it’s okay to let it go now. There’s something very liberating about cleaning up the address book because it lets you focus more on those two or three handfuls of people who keep popping up in the call log.

also read Armageddon Championship Series

By the way, I also advise cleaning up chats. IMessage, WhatsApp or whatever messenger you use: take a quiet minute and see who lost contact with them. People used to be called “corpse cards”, a terrible word. But not only love dies sometimes, but also friendships come to an end.

Last summer I got into a fight with a very close friend. We were sitting in front of a cafe and for no real reason it escalated to such an extent that I got up, paid and left without saying goodbye. I climbed onto my bike with a sense of relief. As important as our friendship had been for decades, that night it came to an organic end. “Are you gone?” Was her last message to me. I never answered them. It may seem uncool or immature, but to me it said it all.

Which friend do you miss in your life?

Here are a few thoughts that can help you take a closer look at your surroundings – and then be able to devote yourself to them better:

1. Which people have supported me in crises in the past year? Who could I call if I wasn’t feeling well? And who was I allowed to be there for? Who needed me when he/she was troubled and who could I help?

2. With whom do I look forward to receiving a message or a call and do I respond promptly? Who do I never answer and only reluctantly answer the phone? After which conversations do I have the feeling of having run an emotional marathon?

3. Who’s stomach ache just reading the name, out of a bad conscience or because something is unclear between us?

It’s sad when friendships end, but it’s much sadder when you’re constantly dealing with people who aren’t good for you.

This text originally appeared in the WELTplus newsletter “Honey, we have to redin”.

This is “Honey, we need to talk”

You can subscribe exclusively here:

This is where you will find third-party content In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

This article was first published in January 2023.