Certain foods can promote bad moods and moods characterized by sadness. Let’s find out what is the best diet to restore mental well-being

Il food in addition to satisfying the palate and giving the body the nourishment and the necessary energies, must also provide a certain psychological well-being. In fact, according to some studies there is a correlation between the food and thehumor. Some would be able to accentuate pre-existing mental illness.

For this it would be appropriate to draw up a meal plan that contemplates everything that can promote good humor and that manages to alleviate this kind of problems which, if they are persistent, must be addressed in the appropriate forums and with the help of expert figures in the field. Returning to the subject of food often when pouring in depressive states tends to increase amount regardless of quality of what is consumed.

What products to avoid and which ones to eat when struggling with a bad mood

First of all it is good to avoid refined foods and rich in fat as well as fried foods and sugars. Other “fake friends” are there caffeine not alcoholic beverages which on the contrary can favor sudden mood swings. Foods containing it must also be eliminated from one’s diet glutamine and then glutamate, those that have tyramine inside them like sausages, red meats, processed meats and soy sauce.

To be banned i foods very fat and rich in cholesterol and saturated fat. Exceed with sugars e carbohydrates it’s another mistake not to make if you don’t want to pay the price when it comes to mood. So, to be clear, eat a piece of chocolate it can certainly be good, but too many industrial snacks or cakes, on the other hand, risk causing the opposite effect.

Of course there are many others foods that go well with the mood and help keep it up. Among these can be numbered: bananas, lentils, blueberries, walnuts, sweet potato, tomatoes, spinach, yogurt and dark chocolate. They are a mix of beneficial vitamins such as those of group B and E but also of magnesium, melatonin, phosphorus and lycopene. The latter is a real antidepressant.

As a result of this a potential ideal nutrition (clearly agreed with a nutritionist) could be based on vegetables, legumes, dried fruit and fruit rich in fatty acids and omega3 and at the same time low in cholesterol, saturated fats and caffeine. L’alcohol should be eliminated except in some sporadic occasions and in small quantities. Carving out some space for physical activity can be that final pinch that can get your heart back good mood.

