“Safeguarding and enhancing those who work in healthcare as priority interventions”

“Today is a special day. Just on February 20, three years ago, the first case of Covid-19 in Italy was discovered at the Codogno Civic Hospital. It was a moment of fear, the beginning of the pandemic that saw the health and social care professionals, social assistance personnel together with the world of volunteering, grappling with a terrible and unknown enemy.Women and men who have been able to demonstrate all their professionalism, dedication, until exhaustion, up to the sacrifice of their lives, guaranteeing the maintenance of our national health service. To all of them, and to their families, even today, our gratitude goes. For what they did in the most acute phases and for what they continue to do, every day, for assistance and the care of Italian citizens who finally, also thanks to the decisive contribution of science, are now freeing themselves from the nightmare of the pandemic and can look to their future with renewed confidence”. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, speaking in the Aula Magna of the Pontifical University of San Tommaso D’Aquino on the occasion of the third National Day of healthcare, social-medical, social-welfare and voluntary workers, organized by the 11 Federations and National Councils of the Orders of social and health professions – over 1.5 million professionals including doctors and dentists, nurses, pharmacists, veterinary surgeons, professionals in the technical area, rehabilitation and prevention, midwives, chemists and physicists, physiotherapists, psychologists, biologists, social workers – who have decided to celebrate it Together, in the presence of the Vice President of the Senate Maurizio Gasparri.

“Together to ensure everyone’s health”: is in fact the slogan chosen for this edition of the Day which was established with the Law November 13, 2020celebrated in the sign of unity. “For us – said Barbara Mangiacavalli, president of Fnopi, in his opening speech on behalf of the 11 National Federations and Councils of the Orders of Social and Health Professions – it is the day of ‘thank you’ for the daily work of our colleagues, which has never stopped, before, during and after the pandemic wave”.

The Minister of Health therefore wanted to underline how the experience of the pandemic “has taught us all how crucial public health is, it has brought out the excellence of the professionals involved in the national health service but, it has turned on a beacon on the critical issues of the system, to be tackled with the utmost determination and urgency”.

Among the priorities, the Minister recalled: the re-evaluation of the economic treatment of those who are engaged in the public health service every day; the training and development of skills, both specialist and transversal, linked to new multidisciplinary and integrated work organization models; the reorganization of public healthcare, with the person at the centre, less centered on the hospital and with stronger territorial assistance.

“I consider it impossible – the Minister also stated – to implement all the necessary initiatives to protect the safety of health and social-health personnel, in light of the episodes of physical and verbal aggression that are repeated with disconcerting frequency, in particular against women. Never before has taking care of those who take care of us been an absolute priority, in the awareness that the protection and enhancement of those who work in healthcare are essential to ensure that everyone has the best conditions for prevention, treatment and assistance”.

