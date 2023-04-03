AGREEMENT – It was signed this morning by the prefect Flavio Ferdani and various institutional partners. «Thanks to the presence of Inail and Ast, it will be alongside school principals»

Of Mauro Giustozzi (photo in Fabio Falcioni)

A protocol for the safety of students and teachers in schools, dedicated to training and prevention as well as psychological support for those who work in schools. State, municipalities, public health, Inail, superintendency and school managers all together to build a model linked to prevention and safety in schools like any other workplace.

The signing of this protocol on the prevention and promotion of the health and safety of school workers was signed this morning by the prefect Flavio Ferdaniwho convened a very crowded table in the Government Palace. Present the undersecretary of State for Economy and Finance Lucia Albano, the senator from the Marches Elena Leonardi, the head of the provincial school office Roberto Vespasiani, the medical director of AST Lucia Isolani, the provincial director of Inail Giuseppe Mariotti, the mayors and councilors of the municipalities of Macerata, Civitanova, Cingoli, Tolentino, Matelica, Recanati, San Severino, Camerino, Sarnano, San Ginesio, Corridonia, the school directors of the ‘Bonifazi’ and ‘Da Vinci’ institutes of Civitanova, ‘Corridoni’ of Corridonia and Macerata, ‘Pocognoni’ of Matelica, ‘Galilei’ and ‘Gentili’ of Macerata, Iis ‘Ricci’ of Macerata, ‘Cantalamessa’ art institute of Macerata, ‘Filelfo’ of Tolentino, ‘Leopardi’ of Recanati and Itts ‘Divini’ of San Severino.

The objective of the protocol signed in the prefecture implements various actions, including professional training courses, in order to ensure ever greater safety both in schools in the province and on occasions when students participate in companies in that Pcto (paths for transversal skills and orientation) which replaced the classic school-work alternation. But as well psychological support paths for school teachers who are coming out of a very hard period marked by the covid emergency and who need to be helped and supported in their daily action in contact with pupils.

«This protocol was tailor-made for the school world – the prefect began by presenting the initiative Flavio Ferdani – which, thanks to the presence of Inail and Ast, will also support school principals to raise awareness and the importance that health and safety must have for the school world through three fundamental guidelines. The training of trainers, i.e. of the teaching staff in addition to what is already done, a guarantee and protection process for the students involved in training in the company and finally the well-being in the school environment, trying to intercept all those situations of obvious discomfort or less evident through a listening path by a structure of psychologists that the AST will put in place. Overall, a good practice that involves many subjects that revolve around the school world“.

Importance of the protocol which was also expressed by the undersecretary of state Lucia Albano who spoke of a model that can also be exported to other Italian companies. «I have a particular sensitivity towards the school world that belongs to me and I’m really satisfied with this initiative that starts from Macerata – underlined Albano -. Another aspect is that of valorisation of school assets which also follows the ministry to which I belong. Having school buildings up to date is more than a necessity, to the point that a survey was recently carried out in the structures of the Macerata-Fermano area to understand their needs. As a government, I would also like to underline how important it was to have adopted rules linked to a minimum number of pupils per class which will allow for greater safety in the classrooms, beyond the purely didactic question. It is important that this protocol includes the training of trainers, attention to the former school-work alternation and psychological support for teachers who have been working in schools for many years and are subjected to significant levels of commitment as educators who have . It is a model that I think can be reproduced elsewhere in Italy».

The Senator Elena Leonardi reiterated “the attention that there is towards the school world and the importance that many components come together to work on safety in the school environment”, while the mayor of Macerata Sandro Parcaroli he recalled “how there are many resources that we are using to improve the municipal school building while at the provincial level work is being done on the construction of the new school centers of Cingoli and Tolentino and there are resources to be used in the future for the scientific and Surveyors of Macerata».

The head of the provincial school office brought the greetings of the many school leaders gathered in the prefecture Robert Vespasian emphasizing how «everything done for safety is never wasted. Having additional training opportunities for faculty and leaders is very important. Progress is always needed on safety and I am sure this tool is thanks to the work of the prefecture which has involved important subjects such as AST and Inail who will also help us in the paths of the PCTOs that the boys will take in the workplace ».

Lucia Isolani, from AST, said that the sector he deals with «wants to support and assist schools in order to be able to validate those courses dedicated to their students. For us who deal with the protection of the health and safety of workers for whom the school represents an incredible workplace by addressing students and teachers. Teachers who have also experienced a difficult period during covid and who need support and coaching as, like other professions such as medicine, they are always on the front lines. The unease is very low-key, psychosocial risks are present in a ratio of 1 to 5 in the Italian population, therefore about 20% which also includes teachers. We want to support and assist schools in order to validate those courses dedicated to their students. We have witnessed accidents and tragedies that have affected students engaged in school-work alternation in companies, for which it is necessary to train and to carry out prevention within the school on safety issues. In addition to these training courses that will start shortly a psychological desk is already active and available to teachers. For students, on the other hand, they must have adequate training to deal with PCTOs, they will then be future workers ».

Finally, the Inail director, Joseph Mariotti, stated that «the risk in the world of schools must be faced on a par with what exists in other companies from an insurance and social security point of view. It is a hot sector for us as much as the injury that can occur in other workplaces of those who do business. The initiative taken by the prefect is important because we face the risks that exist in the school world starting from prevention which, through these training courses, indicate the correct behaviors to follow to avoid and reduce the accident rate that exists in the school world“.