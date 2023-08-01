Safety pen needles 5, 6, 8 mm / TRBA 250 – compliant and inexpensive

Dresden – ideal for care facilities: now you can diamet mySafety safety pen needles in lengths of 5, 6 and 8 mm obtain from us.

diamet mySafety safety pen needles we have been offering for many years – now we have added the 5 mm length to the 6 and 8 mm lengths.

When injected, the insulin only has to get through the skin into the subcutaneous fatty tissue. Since the skin thickness is approx. 2-3 mm, the puncture depth from 5 mm is in the ideal range of the target tissue. The injection is easy, safe and comfortable.

The needle fits all pen systems.

The nursing staff is optimally protected against accidental needlestick injuries.

By the way: we also carry safety lancets for professionals and end customers!

Information about the products including CE and DoC, as well as illustrations can be found under

www.eu-medical.de

There you will also find the download of our informative catalog with tips for daily work with the products.

You can get your price list from zempel@eu-medical.de or 01605311549.

For more than 25 years, eu-medical GmbH has been supplying wholesale and specialist trade, pharmacies and care facilities. As a certified company according to DIN ISO 9001:2025, we deliver quickly and reliably to B2B customers.

We look forward to your orders at info@eu-medical.de

