Dresden – Do you professionally care for patients with diabetes?
Do you use pen needles every day?
Do you belong to the group particularly at risk of infection with bites?
… then you will find inexpensive ones in our range diamet mySafety Safety pen needles and safety lancets – conform to TRBA 250.
The range of safety pen needles has been expanded from 8mm and 6mm due to popular demand 5mm Pennadeln expanded.
PZN – Art.Nr.EUMED – Ref.Nr. – Article designation – piece per sales unit (pkg.)
18164073 – 311005 – 8445 – diamet mySafety Sicherheitpennadel 31G x 5 mm – 100
11032440 – 311002 – 8168 – diamet mySafety Sicherheitpennadel 31G x 6 mm – 100
11032428 – 311001 – 8169 – diamet mySafety Sicherheitpennadel 31G x 8 mm – 100
If patients are prescribed normal pen needles, make sure that Klinion Soft Fine Plus Pennadeln be prescribed – there is one in each pack Safety drop box – free of charge – at.
Your health is important to us – when are you changing?
Information about the products including CE and DoC can be found at
You can also download our informative catalog there.
You can get your price list from [email protected] or 01605311549
We look forward to you, your questions and your orders.