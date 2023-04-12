Home Health Safety pen needles – extended range | HEALTH ADHOC
Health

Safety pen needles – extended range | HEALTH ADHOC

by admin
Safety pen needles – extended range | HEALTH ADHOC

Dresden – Do you professionally care for patients with diabetes?

Do you use pen needles every day?

Do you belong to the group particularly at risk of infection with bites?

… then you will find inexpensive ones in our range diamet mySafety Safety pen needles and safety lancets – conform to TRBA 250.

The range of safety pen needles has been expanded from 8mm and 6mm due to popular demand 5mm Pennadeln expanded.

PZN – Art.Nr.EUMED – Ref.Nr. – Article designation – piece per sales unit (pkg.)

18164073 – 311005 – 8445 – diamet mySafety Sicherheitpennadel 31G x 5 mm – 100

11032440 – 311002 – 8168 – diamet mySafety Sicherheitpennadel 31G x 6 mm – 100

11032428 – 311001 – 8169 – diamet mySafety Sicherheitpennadel 31G x 8 mm – 100

If patients are prescribed normal pen needles, make sure that Klinion Soft Fine Plus Pennadeln be prescribed – there is one in each pack Safety drop box – free of charge – at.

Your health is important to us – when are you changing?

Information about the products including CE and DoC can be found at

www.eu-medical.de

You can also download our informative catalog there.

You can get your price list from [email protected] or 01605311549

We look forward to you, your questions and your orders.

See also  Omicron 2, "unvaccinated risk severe disease"

You may also like

Juve-Sporting, Allegri: “Vlahovic available, Pogba called up”

Optics Conference – The new event for the...

Sharing photos of children online puts them at...

What happens if you suddenly cut carbs |...

Pain in the heart: serious or harmless?

BRCA mutation, a new strategy to delay menopause...

Commission of Experts “Nursing Staff in Hospitals”

Eradication programs for tuberculosis and brucellosis in cattle...

More patients for general practitioners: this is what...

Noverasco di Opera, yields a platform, two workers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy