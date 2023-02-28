Saipem closed the 2022 financial year with revenues up 53% to 9.98 billion euros, just below the 10 billion mark. EBITDA was positive for 595 million, against the previous loss of 1.27 billion, while the net loss was 209 million against 2.4 billion in 2021. During 2022 Saipem acquired new orders for a total of 12.94 billion against 6.95 in 2021, with a total portfolio of over 24 billion, which rises to 24.37 billion if we count unconsolidated companies.

For the group, these are results “fully in line with the forecasts communicated to the market”. (HANDLE).

Read the full article on ANSA.it