Home Health Saipem: 2022 revenues are close to 10 billion, EBITDA 595 million
Health

Saipem: 2022 revenues are close to 10 billion, EBITDA 595 million

by admin
Saipem: 2022 revenues are close to 10 billion, EBITDA 595 million

Saipem closed the 2022 financial year with revenues up 53% to 9.98 billion euros, just below the 10 billion mark. EBITDA was positive for 595 million, against the previous loss of 1.27 billion, while the net loss was 209 million against 2.4 billion in 2021. During 2022 Saipem acquired new orders for a total of 12.94 billion against 6.95 in 2021, with a total portfolio of over 24 billion, which rises to 24.37 billion if we count unconsolidated companies.
For the group, these are results “fully in line with the forecasts communicated to the market”. (HANDLE).

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  science tells us how

You may also like

“We know the truth!”: the twitter account of...

To sculpt your abs you need to train...

agreement with trade unions – breaking latest news

Mps: Axa launches accelerated bookbuilding for institutions to...

Massacre of migrants in Calabria: 4 bodies recovered,...

Torre Annunziatata, the man killed and thrown into...

The loneliness of women in menopause: talking about...

Biraghi, goal from midfield in Verona-Fiorentina: even faster...

“Maurizio Costanzo saved my life”, the memory at...

Ukraine, Zelensky: “Situation in Bakhmut increasingly complicated”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy