The lively trend shown today by the Ftse Mib is of no help to Saipem which is moving in clear contrast.

Saipem down after two hikes in a row

Fresh from two consecutive upward sessions, after closing last Friday’s with an increase of almost two percentage points, today the stock started trading uphill.

After trying to lengthen its pace further, reaching an intraday top of 1.507 euros, Saipem reversed course, gradually accelerating downwards.

In the last few minutes, the share stands at 1.4735 euros, with a drop of 0.87% and very high trading volumes, just think that up to now more than 64 million shares have passed through the market, against the average of the last 30 days equal to about 47 million.

Saipem at the bottom of the Ftse Mib. Oil down

Saipem accuses the worst performance in the blue chip basket, ignoring the good intonation of the Ftse Mib and on the contrary being affected by the negative trend of oil.

After losing about one and a half percentage points last Friday, black gold offers a similar scenario today, coming in at $75.3, down 1.35%.

Saipem: the Bestinver preview on the 4th quarter of 2022

Meanwhile, Saipem remains under the lens in view of the appointment with the results for the fourth quarter and for the whole of 2022 which will be released after today’s closure of Piazza Affari.

With reference to the last three months of last year, Bestinver analysts expect revenues from Saipem of 2.43 billion euros, down 15%, above the consensus which points to 2.32 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA should come in at €152 million, down 17% on the same period of 2022, while net debt should fall to €0.31 billion, in line with consensus and guidance.

While awaiting the official data from Saipem, Bestinver analysts reiterate their “hold” recommendation on the stock, with a valuation range of 0.65-07 euros.

Saipem: the expectations of Bca Akros and Mediobanca on the accounts

On the other hand, the strategy of Banca Akros which recommends buying, with a “buy” recommendation and a target price of 1.4 euros, is bullish. Analysts expect Saipem to have a solid quarter, with robust revenue growth and sharply recovering margins.

Mediobanca Securities is also betting on the stock, which today reiterated its “outperform” recommendation, with a fair value of 1.65 euro.

From the accounts for the fourth quarter, analysts expect revenues of 2.4 billion euros and an Ebitda of 148 million, with a margin of 6.2%, in line with the previous quarters, while new orders are seen at 5, 7 billion euros.

Saipem: Jefferies raises target price

Finally, Jefferies is also betting on Saipem, which in recent days has renewed its invitation to buy, with a target price revised upwards from 1.4 to 1.8 euros.

The broker has decided to raise the target price in view of the incoming accounts which are indicated as a positive catalyst with reference to Saipem’s new orders and margins.