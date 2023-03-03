“I believe that this long and still undefined story has only one great certainty: the two teams no longer want to stay at the San Siro and no one can force them to renovate it. For me it is therefore a duty to commit myself to the end so that an alternative solution can be found in the Municipality of Milan. Then if for whatever reason this doesn’t happen, I want to be calm in thinking that I really did everything possible to make this happen. With all due respect to those who now comment, sometimes inappropriately, but above all without proposing a solution”. Said the mayor of Milan, Beppe Salain his podcast ‘Good morning Milan‘, about the stadium affair, of which he reconstructed the stages.

“I would like to calmly have my say on the stadium issue, and I don’t expect everyone to share my vision, but I offer you some elements of clarity on this intricate story”, he said, explaining: “This is a long story which, simplifying, begins with the change of ownership of

Milan e

Inter. The previous properties had been decidedly long-lived, about twenty years

Berlusconi and 16 years old

Moratti, and more willing to take on the heavy burdens associated with the management of clubs of this kind. For new properties, attention to budgets has become more stringent, and the question is in their heads

new stadium means two fundamental things. One, the ability to increase revenues; two, the awareness that when it’s time to sell it, you can sell a football club more easily if it has its own stadium or at least a project approved by the Municipality. When Inter and Milan came to me to talk to me about the stadium, I immediately proposed a major renovation of the San Siro, being willing to hand over the property to them. But I have to admit that they immediately told me clearly that it was an option they could not consider. The route took a lot of time on the one hand due to the administrative procedure and technical checks and on the other hand because the teams had initially asked for volumetric rights that were not compatible with the Municipality’s rules”.

“To be honest – continued Sala – we cannot ignore that part of the

Town Council, even from my political side, the new stadium never really wanted it. Especially if it were to bring about the sacrifice of the old stadium. So at one time the question was that San Siro shouldn’t be torn down, then there were constant requests to the teams to improve the project, and so on.”

“To date – underlined Sala – the teams have not formally communicated to us the renunciation of the project on which they have been working together in the last period, and that is a new stadium in the San Siro area, which would in any case foresee the demolition of the old San Siro. In the meantime though

Milan informed us informally that they are evaluating a new optionlocated in the area called ‘

la maura‘. This new hypothesis means two things: going to build on another land, this time however private and not public, and disengaging from Inter. The owners explained to me that they need three weeks for the master plan, which would only concern the stadium and Casa Milan, with no other buildings. As for the

Inter, rumors have surfaced of

a hypothesis outside Milanbut obviously no one kicks them out of San Siro.”

“The glorious times of Berlusconi and Moratti are over, even if we fans have a bit of nostalgia for them, and today Inter and Milan are losing money, and they are not philanthropic bodies,” concluded Sala.