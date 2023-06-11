Salad: Crunchy, Healthy and Easy to Prepare | > – Guide – Cooking

Status: 06/02/2023 10:23 a.m Crisp, colorful and low in calories: lettuce is very healthy and there is a huge selection of different varieties. Which salad tastes like? An overview, tips for storage and recipes.

A wide range of lettuce is available in stores all year round, but mostly imported goods in winter. The peak season for locally grown lettuce is between May and July. The vegetables are usually fresher because they have not been transported long distances. Outdoor lettuce is also more nutritious than greenhouse lettuce and contains less nitrate, which can convert into harmful nitrite in the body.

Lettuce: How to recognize freshness

The freshness can be seen at the cutting point on the stalk. Heads of lettuce should be firm to the touch and the leaves should be intact and crisp. The brighter the color of the lettuce, the more vitamins and minerals it contains. If the interfaces are brown and juiceless, the lettuce is older.

It is best to prepare the salad on the day of purchase, as it loses its nutrients quickly. Store in the vegetable compartment of the refrigerator for storage, if necessary spray with a little water for a longer shelf life. Romaine, lollo rosso and rocket stay fresh a little longer in a perforated plastic bag. Basically, the more tender and fine the leaves, the shorter the shelf life of the lettuce.

Wash and dress the lettuce properly

Always wash the leaves whole and just before you prepare them. Then cut or pluck into small pieces. Never water the lettuce for a long time, otherwise it loses its vitamins. It is best to rinse in a sieve or briefly pull the leaves through cold water. Dry the lettuce using a salad spinner or gently spin in a clean kitchen towel. Always fold in the dressing just before serving, otherwise the salad will collapse quickly.

Salad: Low in calories and filling

Lettuce consists of 95 percent water, contains hardly any carbohydrates and therefore hardly any calories. Since it is very high in fiber, it fills you up quickly. For this reason, it is not only ideal for dieters, but also a good appetizer that curbs cravings for the usually heavier main course. It becomes particularly healthy if you combine the lettuce with other types of vegetables and valuable vegetable oils. The latter ensure that the plant substances can be absorbed by the body.

Lettuce contains these healthy ingredients

At the same time, lettuce is very rich in healthy ingredients and provides important B vitamins, vitamin C and minerals such as potassium, magnesium, folic acid and iron. The chlorophyll contained in green lettuce supports the formation of the red blood pigment Hemoglobin, has a detoxifying effect and protects the cells. The outer, lush green lettuce leaves in particular, as well as the style and stalk, contain valuable ingredients. They should therefore be used whenever possible.

Salads such as chicory, endive and radicchio also contain healthy bitter substances. They help digestion and make you feel full faster. They can also stimulate the function of bile and bladder.