Salad with zucchini and fish as a cold starter in summer

Zucchini is an essential part of every summer and the fact that they are so versatile makes the vegetable the favorite it is. If it needs to be quick and easy, it can even be raw. A crisp salad with zucchini is ideal for a cold appetizer. How is it prepared?

Summer salads with tuna are also always a hit, so you can easily combine both ingredients to serve a light snack to your guests or family. It doesn’t always take many or complicated ingredients to create a culinary delight. Take a look for yourself!

Make your own zucchini and tuna salad

You only need a few ingredients to prepare the delicious zucchini salad. This refreshing, cold fish appetizer is not only low in fat, but also high in protein, so you can include summer salad in your diet plan if you’re working on building muscle.

Ingredients for the summer salad

For 4 servings:

1 zucchini 1 onion 1 can of tuna

For the dressing:

1 tablespoon fresh, chopped dill 2-3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar (alternatively you can use lemon juice) 3-4 tablespoons olive oil pepper and salt

Recipe for salad with zucchini – the preparation

Drain the tuna. In the meantime, wash and trim the courgettes. Cut them into thin strips. Peel the onion and cut into fine cubes. Shred the tuna. Place the vegetables and fish in a bowl and mix well. Prepare the dressing. To do this, first mix the smaller of the specified amounts of vinegar and oil together. You can then add more if needed and season to your liking. Season with salt and pepper and the dill. Add the dressing to the salad.

Tipp: To allow the flavor of the dressing to develop well, you can let it stand for a while before serving the salad.

Try the zucchini salad recipe and you will surely delight all guests!

