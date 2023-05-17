Home » Salami at risk of listeria and salmonella, the Ministry of Health withdraws some contaminated lots
Salami at risk of listeria and salmonella, the Ministry of Health withdraws some contaminated lots

Salami at risk of listeria and salmonella, the Ministry of Health withdraws some contaminated lots

Call back from Ministry of Health for microbiological risk three brands of salami. Today was the turn of Mary, sweet local salami: the producer of Vicenza found traces of listeria, a bacterium that usually manifests itself with gastrointestinal symptoms and can be serious in pregnant women and immunocompromised people. Among the warnings, the withdrawal of the product where it is present.

Salami at risk of listeria and salmonella, some contaminated lots withdrawn from the market

Yesterday’s recalls for the salami loaf and the salami stick of the Colombo Luigi Srl cured meat factory Of Lecco where traces of salmonella, a bacterium that causes fever and gastrointestinal symptoms. In this case, the Ministry asks those who bought them to avoid consuming them and bring them back to the shop.

to bring it back

