It was only at 10.30 pm on Wednesday 15 February that Paulo Sousa became official as the new coach of Salernitana. The club from Campania, in a brief note, communicated that “they have reached an agreement with Paulo Sousa and have entrusted him with the technical guidance of the first team”. In reality, the coach arrived at the Mary Rosy sports center at 2 pm and also directed his first training session. Then he stayed until 7 pm with the sports director Morgan De Sanctis and other members of the club to define some contractual aspects.

Sousa has signed a contract until June 2023 with a two-year renewal option in case of salvation. At the same time, Salernitana communicated “that they have relieved Davide Nicola of the role of coach of the first team. In thanking him for the passion and dedication to work shown, the club wishes the coach the best professional fortunes for the continuation of his career”.

