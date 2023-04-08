Home Health Salernitana-Inter, Inzaghi embittered at the end of the game
Salernitana-Inter, Inzaghi embittered at the end of the game

Disappointment at Inter is inevitable after the draw at Arechi against Salernitana. Gosens’ goal wasn’t enough to bring three points home, with Candreva’s cross extending the streak without a win in the league, especially away.

Salernitana-Inter, Inzaghi’s words at the end of the game

There is so much bitterness in Inzaghi’s words at the end of the game: “It’s difficult to talk tonight, the team played an important match two days after the one against la. Juventus We pay for not being able to close matches, but the team puts in a crazy effort”.

Therefore, the coach has nothing to say to his players in terms of application: “As a coach, it’s hard for me to explain a draw after everything we’ve created. There is huge disappointment, especially for the fans who once again cheered us on from start to finish, but I can’t say anything about the team’s commitment. We had many chances between the posts, crossbars and the miracle of Ochoa. It’s not an easy moment for us in the league. Then football is like this, take a goal like that that I haven’t seen for a year and a half.”

