Sales are underway. 4 out of 10 Italians are ready, budget of 267 euros

New year, sales starting. The race for Italian deals begins but between the effects of climate change, timing and the economic situation, the season of winter bargains suffers from some uncertainty. The reductions started in Valle d’Aosta and will start throughout Italy on Friday 5 January.

Four out of ten Italians, finds a survey by Ipsos for Confesercenti, have already planned to buy on sale with an average expense of 267 euros per person. But according to Codacons, the turnover will be significantly lower than pre-Covid levels: between 4 and 4.5 billion against the over 5 billion recorded before the pandemic.

Radar on but no target estimated for more than half of Italians, 56%, who will in fact only buy in the event of a convincing offer. An increasing share compared to previous years indicates, according to Confesercenti, a less impulsive and more reasoned purchase given the long wave of inflation which still weighs on family budgets.

Climate change also creates uncertainty. The exceptionally mild temperatures recorded between October and December almost halved (-46%) purchases of the autumn-winter collections. As a result, shops arrive at the sales without practically ever having had the opportunity to sell them at full price.

Hence the request, not new, to postpone the start of the offers. “We need to review the rules”, comments the national president of Fismo Confesercenti, Beniamino Campobasso, explaining that “the sales start excessively early compared to the end of the season. Companies do not have a sufficient amount of time to market the goods at full price and are forced to sell off on sale to follow the wave dictated by large-scale organized distribution and online commerce. Added to this is the fact that the climatic conditions, with practically summer temperatures which continued throughout the autumn period, have heavily negatively affected the sale of winter garments”. “The cold season – observes Campobasso – will only arrive after the sales have started”. Also according to Codacons, the calendar creates uncertainty, because the start of discounts close to Christmas reduces the budget to be allocated to purchases, with Italians’ wallets already emptied by the end-of-year holidays.

To this it must be added that a significant portion of consumers have already taken advantage of the ten days of Black Friday last November. Higher discounts than those practiced in 2023, but lower in comparison with 2022, according to the findings of the National Consumer Union. The driving force will be clothing, which this year has recorded an average drop in prices of 20.4%, up by one percentage point on January 2023 and down by 1.3 points on 2022. The shop remains king of the sales physical, chosen by more than eight out of 10 Italians, while half of consumers plan to buy online.

