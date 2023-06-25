Sales on Piazza Affari and on other European stock exchanges, heavy De Nora

(Tiper Stock Exchange) – Negative day and week for the European Stock Exchanges, Piazza Affari included. Weigh theincrease in interest rates implemented by several central banks, including the Bank of England, Norges Bank and the Swiss National Bank, and fears of long-term high inflation.

On the macroeconomic frontthis morning it emerged that the business growth in the euro area it all but stalled in June as the manufacturing downturn worsened and activity in the service sector lagged, according to S&P Global’s HCOB PMI.

“After the slight recession suffered between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, the average level of the composite PMI is compatible with a return to GDP growth in the 2nd quarter – commented the analysts of Intesa Sanpaolo – The indications emerging from the June readings suggest, however the presence of downside risks on the stability of the cycle in the second half of the year“.

Few ideas in Piazza Affariapart from Eni’s announcement for the acquisition with Var Energi of Neptune Energyfor an enterprise value of 4.9 billion dollars, and that of De Nora on the valuation given to Thyssenkrupp Nuceraa joint venture for hydrogen technologies between the Italian company and the German Thyssenkrupp, which will land on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 7 July.

Weak session for the Euro/US Dollar, trading down 0.63%. Slight increase in gold, which rises to 1,922.8 dollars an ounce. The Petrolium (Light Sweet Crude Oil) lost 0.98% and continues to trade at $68.83 per barrel.

On the previous levels, the spread, which remains at +155 basis points, with the yield of 10-year BTP which stands at 3.91%.

Among the markets of the Old Continent Frankfurt is under pressure, with a sharp fall of 0.99%, London is faltering, losing 0.54%, and Paris is essentially weak, recording a drop of 0.55%.

Trading down for the Milan Stock Exchange, posting a 0.73% drop on the FTSE MIB; along the same lines, the FTSE Italia All-Share lost 0.70%, continuing the session at 29,272 points. The FTSE Italia Mid Cap was down slightly (-0.43%); on the same trend, the FTSE Italia Star fell fractionally (-0.48%).

Between best performers of Milan, highlighted by Ferrari (+0.89%), Recordati (+0.82%), Inwit (+0.77%) and Hera (+0.66%).

The worst performances, on the other hand, were recorded by Saipem, which obtained -4.44%. Prysmian suffers, with a loss of 2.53%. Prey of Banca MPS sellers, with a decrease of 2.50%. Sales are concentrated on STMicroelectronics, which suffers a drop of 2.44%.

At the top among Italian stocks a mid-capBff Bank (+1.71%), IREN (+1.65%), CIR (+1.22%) and De’ Longhi (+1.01%).

The strongest sales, on the other hand, are seen in Industrie De Nora, which closes trading at -6.34%. Sales on Safilo, which recorded a decline of 3.01%. Negative session for Technogym, which shows a loss of 2.99%. Under pressure Saras, which shows a drop of 2.30%.

(Teleborsa) 06-23-2023 17:45

