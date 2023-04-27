Sales on Piazza Affari and other European Stock Exchanges prevail

S&P-500

Basically stable theon the American market, which marks a percentage change of +0.16%.

L’Euro / US Dollar trading continues at 1.108 Euro / US Dollar, an increase of 0.98%. Seat up slightly for theoro, which advances to $2,003.9 an ounce. Day to forget for oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil), trading at 75.74 points, down 1.73%.

On the levels of the eve it spreadwhich remains at +187 basis points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP standing at 4.25%.

Among the main European Stock Exchanges he hesitates Frankfurtwhich lost 0.60%, substantially weak Londonwhich records a decrease of 0.59%, and suffers Pariswhich shows a loss of 1.12%.

Minus sign for the Milan price list, in a session characterized by large sales, with the FTSE MIB which suffers a drop of 0.87%, continuing the bearish trail of three consecutive declines, which started last Monday; along the same lines, sales spread on the FTSE Italia All-Sharewhich continues the day at 29,166 points.

Just below parity the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.63%); on the same trend, negative changes for the FTSE Italia Star (-0,76%).

Between best Italian stocks large-cap, modest performance for Amplifierwhich shows a moderate increase of 1.03%.

Resistant Pirelliwhich marks a small increase of 0.57%.

The strongest sales, on the other hand, show up BPERwhich continues trading at -6.00%.

Prey of sellers Banca MPSwith a decrease of 3.26%.

They focus their sales on Monclerwhich suffers a drop of 2.07%.

It moves below parity remembershowing a decrease of 1.45%.

At the top among Italian stocks a mid-cap, Alerion Clean Power (+1,34%), Bf Bank (+1,14%), doValue (+1,12%) e Salcef Group (+0,95%).

The strongest declines, however, occur on Pharmanutrawhich continues the session with -3.45%.

Sales on Juventuswhich records a drop of 3.12%.

Bad sitting for the.inwhich shows a loss of 2.39%.

Under pressure Safilowhich shows a drop of 2.26%.

