Home » Sales training | Make sales conversations successful and communicate better | June 19 and 20, 2024
Health

Sales training | Make sales conversations successful and communicate better | June 19 and 20, 2024

by admin

Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 4:22 p.m

Berlin – The topic of “selling” has become significantly more important in the healthcare sector in recent years. Today, companies no longer compete (only) with the quality of their products and services, but with the professionalism of their employees.

Many employees from nursing and geriatric care as well as rehabilitation technology work in the field sales force of the healthcare industry. Your strengths are a high level of advisory skills and specialist knowledge. But their new main task, selling, is often difficult for them.

Our practical and interactive course shows how selling can be fun, how you can communicate better and make your sales discussions more successful

2 day sales training
Communicative skills in medical field sales
Make sales conversations successful and communicate better
June 19 and 20, 2024 | Berlin

During the training, sales discussions are simulated, thereby ensuring practical transfer. Both employees with little sales experience and experienced employees who would like to refresh their knowledge and add new ideas are welcome.

Information about registration and conditions can be found at: www.bvmed.de/verkaufstraining-06

See also  I suffer from panic attacks and live locked up at home: what can I do? - breaking latest news

You may also like

Pandemic: Man has completely normal immune system after...

Renowned Surgeon Ramón Cugat to Operate on Christian...

Kidneys, are some waters better than others for...

“Woman’s Heart”, free cardiological screening in the square....

Whether antidepressants really help with depression: Psychiatrist in...

fault of a ‘distracted’ general

What does it mean to be ectomorphic?

Market access for innovations | §§ 137 c,...

Financial Struggle of Former Soccer Star Roberto Chale...

Respiratory syncytial virus, appeal from paediatricians: “It’s our...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy