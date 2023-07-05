Salma Hayek with hot photos & tips for body care from 50!

During self-care month, Salma Hayek showed off her makeup-free and sweating in the sauna in a post on Instagram. What other skin and body care tips does one of Hollywood’s hottest women have as they age?

How is Salma Hayek taking care of her mind and body in 2023?

There is no doubt that Salma Hayek is one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses and producers. Recently, on social media, the beauty of Mexican descent showed off both her glamorous side and some totally ordinary moments that any other woman can recognize herself in. The 56-year-old diva has repeatedly suggested on Instagram that women over 50 can not only look good, but also feel good in their own skin. In her latest photos, the star poses nude while lounging in the sauna, prompting her fans to once again congratulate her on her sexual attractiveness and bravery.

In addition, this time Salma Hayek demonstrates how she takes care of herself by going to the sauna. The hot Latina showed this by posting two photos of her lying naked on a wooden bench in a sauna. Just two white towels cover her chest and thighs, with the star praising the sauna’s healing powers for stress relief in the post. She wrote this on the occasion of International Self Care Month which runs through 24/07. Other Hollywood stars such as Charlize Theron and Naomi Watts, as well as model Cindy Crawford and singer Ricky Martin have also supported Salma.

Use the aging process to your advantage

Her followers immediately noticed in the photos that Salma Hayek not only looks stunning naked, but also looks very calm and relaxed. This is reportedly because she not only cares about her body but also about her peace of mind. In fact, regular sauna sessions have numerous health benefits, including relaxing the body and mind. Research even suggests a link between frequent sauna use and a reduced risk of mental disorders.

According to Salma Hayek, it is very important for a woman to take care of both her body and her mind. Additional photos of the star show the actress enjoying the relaxed atmosphere of home in a home setting, with her hair tousled and no makeup on. She shares that she never cleanses her skin in the morning, which her grandmother taught her to do. According to her grandmother, at night her skin restores everything she lost during the day.

On top of that, Salma Hayek likes to remove her makeup with coconut oil before bed. She generally values ​​having well-nourished and hydrated skin. Another beauty tip from the star is not to overdo it with exfoliation. According to her, this might make a woman look good in the short term, but she doesn’t think it works well in the long term.

As for her age, Salma Hayek tries to stay authentic to her fans by not hiding her gray hair and wrinkles. Women should never be ashamed of them because of their age. For the actress, aging is even a “beautiful” thing. She recently shared that she doesn’t feel like she’s lost any flexibility, mobility or even strength over the years. Salma Hayek even thinks it’s nice that she’s getting older.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

