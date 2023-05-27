Salmon trout in potato crust with avocado dip | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the dip:

Remove the stalk from the tomatoes, deseed and dice. Put the diced tomatoes in a bowl with olive oil, salt and sugar and marinate for about 20 minutes. Halve the avocados, deseed and scrape out the flesh. Place in a shallow bowl and mash with the marinated tomatoes. Add a little more olive oil and season with lemon juice, zest, salt, sugar and chili.

Ingredients for the fish:

Thoroughly clean, bone and portion the salmon trout fillets. Peel and coarsely grate the potatoes. Place in a kitchen towel and squeeze out the liquid. Place grated potatoes and flour on separate plates. Lightly salt the potatoes. Clean the thyme and pluck the leaves from the stems. Wash and dry parsley.

Lightly salt and pepper the fish fillets and coat in the flour. Knock off excess flour. Spread mustard on each side of the fillet and press into the potato mixture. Then brush the other side of the fillet with mustard, turn over and press into the mashed potatoes as well. The potatoes should stick well to the fillet.

Heat the clarified butter and rapeseed oil in a coated pan and fry the fillets on both sides over a medium heat until crispy and golden brown. The cooking time is about 4-5 minutes. Turn the fish often and sprinkle with thyme at the end.

Put the avocado dip on a plate, place 1 fried fish fillet on each. Garnish with parsley leaves and lemon slices.

