Alarm salmonella. The Ministry of Health has withdrawn a lotto of the cured sausage from Bartoloni Carnibecause there is a risk that it contains salmonella spp. The production batch number is 13/09/2022, with expiry date 23 May 2023. In the notice, published today on the portal of the Ministry of Health, it is recommended that customers who have purchased the product not to consume it and to return it at the point sale of purchase.

The recall by the manufacturer, Bartoloni Carni, based in the Fogliano Spoleto hamlet (PG), it started on 29 October. “Salmonella, explains the Epicenter portal of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Iss), is the most commonly isolated bacterium in case of infections transmitted by food, both sporadic and epidemic”.

Symptoms

The severity of symptoms varies from simple gastrointestinal tract disorders (fever, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea) to more severe clinical forms (bacteremia or focal infections affecting for example bones and meninges) which occur mainly in frail subjects (elderly, children and individuals with deficiencies in the immune system).

Other reminders

It is not the first time that some food safety products have been reported. Last week, in fact, some batches of Taleggio PDO with raw milk from Casarrigoni, Pascoli del Fattore and Terre d’Italia were recalled due to the risk of salmonella.

