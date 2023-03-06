Antibiotic resistant bacteria. The antibiotic-resistance alarm continues in Europe. For example, the lack of response of bacteria such as Salmonella and Campylobacter to commonly used antimicrobial drugs, both in humans and in animals, is now frequent. This is reported in a report by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc) and the European Food Safety Authority (Efsa).

Antibiotic resistant Salmonella and Campylobacter

According to the report, simultaneous resistance to multiple drugs in humans has generally been detected at low levels, with the exception of some types, such as Salmonella and Campylobacter coli, in many European countries. “Antibiotic resistance, which affects humans, animals and the environment, is one of the most serious threats we face globally. The collaboration of the various subjects in the field remains the most important measure for tackling this complex problem. In our work we are inspired by the One Health approach, which recognizes the close link and interdependence between the health of humans, animals, plants and the environment in general”, declare Mike Catchpole and Carlos Das Neves, respectively directors scientists of ECDC and EFSA.

TRENDS

However, encouraging trends were observed in several countries: an increasing percentage of bacteria from food-producing animals was found to be sensitive to all the antimicrobials tested. In addition, the prevalence of E. Coli-producing extended-spectrum beta-lactamases (Esbl) and AmpC beta-lactamases (AmpC) (enzymes that can give bacteria the ability to resist the action of various antibiotics) is declining, report the two authorities. A decline in Salmonella resistance to ampicillin and tetracycline in humans was also observed in several countries between 2013 and 2021. This is particularly evident in S. Typhimurium, a strain commonly associated with pigs and calves, which is often resistant to multiple drugs. The data also show a trend towards decreasing resistance of Campylobacter jejuni to erythromycin in humans and broiler chickens: this type of antibiotic is essential for the treatment of campylobacteriosis.

THE RESISTANCE

However, the report highlights an increasing trend, in the same period of time considered, of the resistance of S. Enteritidis and C. jejuni to ciprofloxacin in humans, microorganisms that cause most cases of salmonellosis and campylobacteriosis. Similar trends were observed for C. jejuni from broilers between 2009 and 2020, with ciprofloxacin resistance on the rise in several countries. The level of resistance to ciprofloxacin in Campylobacter is now so high, the report notes, that this antibiotic can no longer be recommended for the treatment of serious infections in humans. The ECDC and EFSA therefore signal that episodes of resistance to these products “must be kept under control and investigated”.