The ministry issues the alarm: bring them back to the shop

The Ministry of Health has ordered the recall of three brands of salami for the possible presence of bacteria. It is the local sweet salami branded ‘Meriga’ due to the presence of listeria; the stick of sweet salami and the loaf of salami from ‘Salumificio Luigi Colombo srl’ where the presence of salmonella. The Ministry asks whoever bought them not to consume them and bring them back to the shop.

