Salmonella and listeria in three brands of salami, contaminated lots withdrawn: alert from the Ministry

Salami, listeria and salmonella alert. Due to the presence of these bacteria, three batches of salami were recalled by the manufacturers. “Customers who have purchased this product are asked not to consume it and return it to the store,” explain the manufacturers of three batches of salami, which according to the opinion of the Ministry of Health could contain listeria and salmonella.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Salmonella, tomini withdrawn from supermarkets: here are the lots at risk. “Do not consume the product”

Lots recalled

The lots recalled by the Ministry of Health due to the presence of listeria and salmonella are the sweet local salami of the Mariga company (production lot No. 41 of 2023), in which the same producer from Vicenza, in a self-check, found traces of listeria. The second and third recalls, which date back to yesterday, concern the Stick of sweet salami, 250 gram pack and the Filone di salami, 250 gram pack, both from Salumificio Colombo in Lecco, where traces of salmonella were found. “Customers who have purchased this product – warn the companies – are asked not to consume it and return it to the point of sale”.