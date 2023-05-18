Home » Salmonella and listeria, three brands of salami withdrawn: here they are
Salmonella and listeria, three brands of salami withdrawn: here they are

Three lots of salami were recalled by the manufacturing companies due to the presence of listeria and salmonella. This is the sweet home-grown salami from the Mariga company (production lot No. 41 of 2023), in which the same producer from Vicenza, in a self-check, found traces of listeria, as reported today by the Ministry of Health on its website.

The second and third recalls, which date back to yesterday, concern the Stick of sweet salami, 250 gram pack (lot L859(1369)) and the Filone di salame, 250 gram pack (lot 99L1369), both from Salumificio Colombo of Lecco , where traces of Salmonella have been detected. “Customers who have purchased this product are requested not to consume it and return it to the point of sale”, warn the companies.




