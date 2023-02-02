One batch of traditional raw salami branded Agrisalumeria Luiset it was withdrawn from the market, as a precaution, due to the possible presence of bacteria Salmonella e Listeria. The warning recommends “not consuming and returning the salami to the point of sale purchased”. The batch affected by the food recall, as learned from the Ministry of Health website, is number 121222 and relates to traditional raw salami sold in 400 and 700 gram sizes.

FURTHER INFORMATION

The Salmonella bacterium, like that of Listeria monocytogenes, is typical of food products eaten raw. The foods at risk of being contaminated are meat and cured meats, raw eggs, milk and derivatives, fruit and vegetables. As with most bacteria, they do not survive pasteurization and cooking processes. Salmonella is one of the most frequent causes of foodborne illness in the industrialized world and is responsible for over 50% of all gastrointestinal infections.

Listeriosis can manifest itself as acute febrile gastroenteritis typical of food poisoning, but also in an invasive form, with a severe clinical picture and high mortality rates especially in frail subjects such as newborns, the elderly, pregnant women and immunosuppressed adults.