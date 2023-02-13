Of Christine Brown

In Spain, a hundred people have been affected by salmonellosis after eating tortillas. Here’s how to limit the risks and store prepared foods

In Spain a hundreds of people were affected by salmonellosis after having eaten tortillas, the typical potato omelettes, cooked in the traditional way, that is with the egg still half raw, in a famous restaurant in Madrid. Thirteen people needed to be hospitalized while the famous club will remain closed until the conclusion of the health inspections. In Spain, tortillas are a tradition but what happened put the preparation methods of a pillar of Iberian cuisine in crisis. Mara del Toro, a researcher at the La Rioja Biomedical Research Center in northern Spain warned: We all like a liquid tortilla, but it’s a risk, and especially risky if it will be eaten by children, the immune-compromised, the elderly or pregnant women. .

Symptoms of Salmonellosis Salmonella infection affects the gastrointestinal tract causing gastroenteritis. The infection and its severity depend on the amount of bacterium ingested and on the state of health of the person: the infection can be so mild as not to cause discomfort or cause diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal cramps approximately 8-72 hours after ingestion.

How does the infection happen? Salmonellosis is contracted in most cases by consuming raw or undercooked contaminated foods, in particular:

– raw or undercooked meats (especially poultry)

– raw or undercooked eggs, sauces and desserts prepared with raw eggs

– unpasteurized milk and fresh cheeses made with unpasteurized milk

– fruit and vegetables irrigated with contaminated water See also Infectious up, immunized down. The turnaround that begins to worry

Unfortunately, it is not so immediate to realize that a food is contaminated by the Salmonella bacterium because the foods do not present any alterations in appearance, taste and consistency

The offending yolk Salmonella infections are one of the most frequent causes of foodborne infections to humans and the food mainly involved is eggs. Claudia Picozzi, researcher at the Department of Food, Nutrition and Environmental Sciences of the University of Milan. the egg yolk to be “indicted” – specifies the researcher – and which therefore becomes a contaminating agent. In fact, albumen contains a series of enzymes capable of inhibiting or even destroying bacterial cells and has a protective effect also against the yolk. On the other hand, when the bacteria manage to reach the egg yolk it depends on the fact that there is a direct transmission from the hen to the yolk, before egg formation is complete, or on a lack of hygiene during processing: for example when a operator breaks the egg with dirty hands or when during this operation the shell contaminated by faeces in the deposition phase comes into contact with the yolk.

But how can you cook safely without risking being contaminated by the Salmonella bacterium?



Reach a temperature of 70 for a few seconds sufficient to destroy the microorganism, no extreme cooking above 100 or sterilization is needed.

How do you realize this?



At a temperature of 70 degrees the yolk, which is the offending one, congeals until it becomes firm. When omelettes or scrambled eggs are cooked and there is no longer any visible liquid, it means that the temperature has reached 70 degrees and therefore any Salmonella present has been destroyed. See also Immunotherapy: we change the tumor to be able to defeat it

And when should you prepare tiramisu or foods that include raw egg?



In collective catering, but it also applies to home catering, it is advisable to use mainly pasteurized eggs which are also found in supermarkets, usually in bottles. Whole pasteurized egg or just the yolk is sold: the eggs are heat treated at 60-65 degrees for about 10 seconds, a temperature sufficient to eliminate salmonella but not too high, so that the egg remains liquid.

Are fried eggs at risk?



Certainly the most risky preparation because in this case the whole egg is needed and the yolk remains liquid. then it is important to ascertain the traceable origin of the eggs: those sold by large retailers, with a brand name, undergo greater controls than those sold by the farmer close to home. Many checks are always carried out by the Ministry of Health, but it is always possible that something escapes.

How to cook pasta carbonara safely?



To be on the safe side, the pasteurized yolk purchased at the supermarket should be used. It is also possible to pasteurize the yolks in a homemade way by adding a little warm water and cooking them in a bain-marie at 60 degrees for a couple of minutes, whipping them lightly with a whisk. If you want to use fresh eggs, it is preferable to obtain supplies from large-scale distribution which, as mentioned, are more controlled.

And the mayonnaise?



Raw egg is used to prepare mayonnaise at home but in this case there is the advantage that the recipe also includes lemon which lowers the pH by increasing the acidity of the product: the mechanism inhibits the growth of the microorganism See also Smallpox monkeys, the first case in Cuba: he is an Italian tourist

How to store food prepared with raw egg?



The egg can be freely kept both at room temperature and in a refrigerated area. However, when preparing tiramisu or even the typical Spanish tortillas, it is good practice to keep them at room temperature as little as possible because any salmonella present can multiply compared to the original contamination. What may have happened in Spain is that the tortillas were prepared well in advance given the high demand, but by remaining at room temperature for more than two hours the microorganism multiplied, thus giving rise to the infections.