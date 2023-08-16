Home » Salmonella in the kebab – one dead in Austria, Germany also affected
Salmonella in the kebab – one dead in Austria, Germany also affected

In Austria, 27 people fell ill between February and the beginning of July, one of whom died, according to the Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) in Vienna.

Cases of illness have also occurred in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Great Britain, Ireland, Denmark and Norway, according to an earlier AGES report from the beginning of August.

Salmonella in kebabs – ten cases in Germany

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Berlin announced on Wednesday that ten salmonella cases had been registered in Germany. “There are currently three outbreaks that may be related to reporting from Austria,” it said.

The Austrian authorities traced the origin of the infections after almost all of those infected said they had eaten chicken kebab shortly before. Further investigation revealed that all affected locals used skewers from Poland.

Poland reported salmonella-contaminated chicken kebabs nine times

Between March and August, Poland notified other European countries nine times about salmonella-contaminated chicken kebab, according to the database of the European Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF).

According to data from the Polish Ministry of Agriculture at the end of March, Poland is the largest producer of poultry meat in the EU, the second largest exporter of this meat in the international community and the fourth largest in the world. It is estimated that production in 2022 was over three million tons, an increase of 8.2 percent compared to the previous year. More than half of the production is exported.

