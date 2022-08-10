Home Health Salmonella in the veal burger, the Ministry’s call is triggered
Health

Salmonella in the veal burger, the Ministry's call is triggered

The presence of the bacterium emerged following a sample analysis carried out by the customer who then blocked the sale of the product. All brand and lot information provided below.

Salmonella hamburger (Photo on alexskopje AdobeStock)

The Ministry of Health issued a health alert relating to a batch of product contaminated with the Salmonella bacterium, which is harmful to the health of consumers.

Mode of transmission of Salmonella

Everything you need to know about salmonella it has already been treated accurately by CheCucino in our previous article where we gave news on its origin and contagiousness, as well as the danger to human health.

Salmonella occurs within days with symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal pain, and occasionally vomiting and mild fever, which usually subside on their own within a few days. Infants, children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems can develop more severe symptoms. If you develop any of these symptoms, see your doctor indicating a possible Salmonella infection.

This bacterium runs wild in concomitance with the increase in high temperatures which contribute to bacterial proliferation. While what are the foods at risk of contracting Salmonella we talked about them at length in the article indicated at the link.

However, remember that the infection it is mainly transmitted by the fecal-oral route. In Europe the main way of contamination for man is represented by consumption of contaminated food.

Those most at risk are chicken, turkey and pork, bivalve molluscs, ready-to-eat sprouted seeds, eggs and egg products, dairy products based on raw milk, raw fruits and vegetables.

Now let’s see the lot blocked in a timely manner and the company ended up in the crosshairs of the health workers.

Brand and batch indicted, full details on Salmonella withdrawal

The discovery of the presence of Salmonella spp took place during a sample analysis carried out by the customer as soon as he received the goods in the company, ready for sale.

salmonella bacterium effects risks
The salmonella bacterium seen under a microscope (Kateryna_Kon from Adobe Stock Photo)

The notice was then quickly issued to the Ministry which reported it in the Official Gazette where we find the withdrawal of the VCV veal hamburger 200 g branded Calf Casa Vercelli for microbiological risk for Salmonella spp (salmonella brandenburg).

The offending lot is the 1304741 expires on 14/08/2022 on the package. It was produced by the company VERCELLI SPA via SS Vercelli – Biella 230 n 15 in Formigliana (name of the producer and company name of the FBO in whose name the product is marketed).

Sales weight description: bulk retail, 116 pieces – 20 cartons weighing 200 grams each.

Veal burger withdrawn salmonella market details
Veal burger (screen www.salute.gov.it)

The product must be returned to the point of sale for food safety reasons“, The note reads. Therefore, consumers are required to deliver it to the nearest points of sale for the exchange of goods even without a receipt as required by law.

