Salmonella: Over 300 cases in 15 EU countries

A salmonella outbreak linked to chicken meat has now spread to 16 countries. As the EU health authority ECDC announced, 335 confirmed cases were reported from 15 European countries and the USA from January to October 24th.

Chicken meat, which was used, among other things, in kebabs, is considered the likely source of the outbreak, which includes three different groups of Salmonella Enteritidis ST11, the Stockholm-based authority wrote in a joint assessment with the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). It is expected that there will be further cases.

also read

Bacteria similar to those that caused the outbreak were discovered in samples of chicken meat and chicken kebab, the two EU authorities said. Traceability of the food indicated seven final producers in Poland and one in Austria, but no microbiological evidence of contamination was found in their production facilities.

also read

There were a total of 18 cases in this context in Germany this year, according to the assessment. According to the information, nine sick people in three countries had to be treated in hospital, and one person died as a result of the disease in Austria.

Here you will find content from third parties

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is necessary, as the providers of the embedded content require this consent as third party providers [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (revocable at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can revoke your consent at any time using the switch and privacy at the bottom of the page.