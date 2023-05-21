Salone Libro, challenge Minister Roccella: 29 activists reported











20 maggio 202322:02

The person in charge of the Family, Birth Rate and Equal Opportunities in Turin was presenting her book “A radical family”







Photogallery – Book Fair, Minister Roccella protests: 20 activists reported

Eugenia Rockella was disputed al Turin Book Fair by activists of the environmental movement Extiction Rebellion e of the feminist collective Not one less. The protest against the Minister of the Family, Birth Rate and Equal Opportunities took place at the Piedmont Arena, where Roccella was presenting his book “A Radical Family”. Twenty-nine activists have been identified and reported for private violence. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: “What happened is unacceptable and beyond any democratic logic”.

“For reasons of democracy unknown to you I am leaving the stage”, said the minister as she abandoned the presentation of her book “A radical family”. With Rocella, the lawyer Annamaria Bernardini De Pace and a representative of the Rubbettino publisher should have taken the floor in the stand of the Piedmont Region. But in fact the planned interventions were blocked in the bud due to the arrival on stage of some environmental activists who complained about the absence of green themes from the Salone. Then this first group was joined by some feminist activists who contested Roccella supporting the reasons for free abortion and then reading a statement.

The attempt at mediation and the protest “I would like to talk to the people demonstrating, I don’t want anyone to be taken away, I can’t accept it since my experience was also that of a sit-in in which I was taken away”, said the minister. A protester then took the stage and read a note. According to what was reconstructed, the protesters were sitting in the audience and as soon as Roccella arrived they started the protest. Some lay down on the ground, others took off their shirts displaying the words “Free abortion” and “Ru486 in every hospital” and someone else held up signs saying “Get out of the state from my underwear”.

The controversy with Lagioia The intervention of the director of the Turin Book Fair then created a case. Nicola Lagioia, who took the stage to calm the spirits, as he recounted in a post on Instagram, invited “those who contested to dialogue with the minister”, without however being able to bring the situation back to normal. “At that point – continued Lagioia – a twist: a deputy from the Brothers of Italy, Augusta Montaruli (therefore we are talking about institutions), who evidently wanted me to say what she wanted, began to verbally attack me – he explained the writer – with a quite bewildering fury and verbal violence”. “At that point, full of embarrassment for her, I got off a stage where in a while I had to prevent the deputy from throwing herself at me”.

A reconstruction that Minister Roccella did not agree with, however. “I understand that Lagioia is a writer, but building a fantasy narrative on reality seems a bit excessive to me”. “Faced with an aggression suffered and my invitation to dialogue addressed to the protesters – Roccella then added – the director of the Salone not only does not find a way to say that it is undemocratic to prevent others from speaking, but he even attacks those who who have been prevented from expressing themselves. No comment”.

Melons: “Unacceptable” “What happened today at the Turin Book Fair is unacceptable and beyond any democratic logic”. This is the comment of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. “Equally unacceptable – he added – is the operation of the usual suspects to turn the facts upside down, distorting reality and justifying the attempt to prevent a minister of the Republic from expressing his opinions. As usual, those who claim to give us lessons in democracy do not knows the ground rules.”

news wrapper_more todayNews”> Daily News

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/cronaca” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_cronaca_salone-libro-attiviste-ministro-famiglia-roccella_64999380-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”cronaca”,”salone-libro-attiviste-ministro-famiglia-roccella_64999380-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“cronaca”,”amp”] }}”>

news last-news“>



Latest breaking latest news arrivals {{#articles}} {{{title}}} {{/articles}}



