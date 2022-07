Less salt, more health. The more salt, the less health. Wherever you want to read it, the message is always the same, now known, and it is also what an epidemiological study published on the pages of theEuropean Heart Journal. According to the analysis (large, over 500,000 people in the UK), people who always add a sprinkle of salt to their dishes will be less long-lived than those who never or only rarely do.