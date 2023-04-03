Its effect is negative even if the pressure is normal

Even in non-hypertensive subjects, excessive salt consumption produces damage. According to a study published in the European Heart Journal, in fact, too much salt has the effect of clogging the arteries of the heart and neck, aspects linked to the increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

“This is the first study examining the association between high salt intake and atherosclerosis in both heart and neck arteries,” said study author Jonas Wuopio of Karolinska Institutet, Huddinge and Clinical Research Center at Uppsala University in Stockholm. “The association was linear, meaning that each increase in salt intake was linked to increased atherosclerosis. The findings were also applied to normal blood pressure levels, suggesting that salt could be harmful even before the development of the disease. ‘hypertension”.

