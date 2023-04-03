Home Health SALT CLOGS ARTERIES Cardiology
Health

SALT CLOGS ARTERIES Cardiology

by admin

Its effect is negative even if the pressure is normal

Even in non-hypertensive subjects, excessive salt consumption produces damage. According to a study published in the European Heart Journal, in fact, too much salt has the effect of clogging the arteries of the heart and neck, aspects linked to the increased risk of heart attack and stroke.
“This is the first study examining the association between high salt intake and atherosclerosis in both heart and neck arteries,” said study author Jonas Wuopio of Karolinska Institutet, Huddinge and Clinical Research Center at Uppsala University in Stockholm. “The association was linear, meaning that each increase in salt intake was linked to increased atherosclerosis. The findings were also applied to normal blood pressure levels, suggesting that salt could be harmful even before the development of the disease. ‘hypertension”.
“I … (Continued) read the 2nd page



Keywords | salt, hypertension, arteries,

See also  Musk calls Dorsey to testify in the Twitter trial. End of a friendship?

You may also like

Self-tanning products in the product test: why the...

Chronic kidney disease: from the risk for premature...

How to clean the air conditioner filter yourself:...

Layered cuts for women over 50: These are...

New drug for atopic dermatitis arrives

Highly toxic prussic acid! DM and Rossmann are...

Science, 3 thousand students compared (03/04/2023)

Anti-diabetic drug used to lose weight: “Improper use...

Woke up in the middle of the night?...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy