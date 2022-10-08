Salt is bad or not? This is a legitimate question, and the answer is rather complex. Let’s see all the pros and cons.

When we cook we are used to add salt to dishes. This dressing it is good and it is goodbut we must be careful of don’t take too much.

Salt it gives that extra touch to foods, which otherwise would have a completely different flavor. We are so used to it that as soon as a food is lightly seasoned, we immediately notice it. Enhancing dishes is a good practice, but too much salt is harmful.

E how to tell if we are really ingesting too much? Above all, which ones Health problems are they risked? Here are some pointers, and how to recognize foods where salt is hidden.

Salt is bad but above all because it hides in ‘unsuspected’ foods, here are which ones

When we go to the supermarket we will surely have noticed the different types of salt for sale. In addition to the fine one and the large one, we find the iodized salt. Maybe not everyone knows that the consumption of iodized salt is even recommended by the Italian State, which has issued specific legislation.

In fact it serves to prevent diseases of the thyroid glandand the directive stated that all stores must sell iodized salt. And also that it is used in the collective catering.

In the face of a health precautionhowever, we must also know some dangers we run. In fact, an excessive intake of salt, iodized or not, leads to health problems, sometimes even serious.

In one of our articles we reported, for example, the results of a study published on European Heart Journal. From which it is clear that excessive use of salt increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases, strokes and heart attacks. The practice of adding it to dishes, therefore, is not recommended by experts. Although this precious element is good for health.

To better understand how much we have to take each day we refer to one generic table. Of course, each person can have different health conditions, and the value we report is purely indicative. In principle, a healthy adult should take 100/600 mg. of sodium per day. In practice from 0.25 to 1.5 gr. of salt. Very little, if you think about it.

The danger, in fact, lies in not being able to understand how much salt we are eating. Perhaps not everyone knows, for example, that a regular loaf of bread contains a lot of salt. Apart from the Tuscan one which is devoid of it, a piece of bread can contain up to more than 200 milligrams sodium. That is to say, 15% of the permitted daily amount.

Also breadsticks eh industrial crackers they contain a lot of it, that’s why they should be eaten sparingly. Or buy ones that are admittedly salt-free. Reading the labels wellhowever, why the terms are often misleading.

Maybe in the evening we go to eat one pizzaand we don’t know that one slice can hide up to 760 mg. of salt. Let’s not talk about the cold cuts, sausages and processed meats, which are a real sodium “mine”. The quantities also splash oltre i 1000 mg.

Practically, we find sodium in large quantities in all industrial foods: in sauces and ready-made sauces, in frozen foods, in cans with meat or fish. Here because we should always read the labels. Above all, be aware that even if we use little of it at the table, we actually ingest a lot of it.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)