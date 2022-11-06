Three ingredients that we all have in the pantry can give life to something breathtaking: in fact, by combining them you can fight as many as 9 health problems. Let’s find out how to do it together.

Salt, pepper and lemon: who doesn’t have all three of these ingredients at home? The triptych in question is super used in the Italian culinary tradition to give flavor to the dishes we bring to the table.

Behind this, however, there is much more: the lemon in fact has almost medicinal properties as it provides diaphoretic and diuretic functions.

Pepper has been used for many years in traditional medicine while salt is essential for our body, just like water and oxygen.

By combining these three ingredients we can create a miraculous blend that helps prevent 9 health problems. Let’s find out what they are together.

Salt, pepper and lemon, combine them to fight 9 health problems: goodbye medicines

The first health problem that can be solved with the combination of these three ingredients is the sore throat. You just have to dilute them in a glass of water and drink the mixture.

If you are suffering from flu or fever, the mix in question can lead to quick benefits by relieving symptoms: hot water and lemon is the solution to this disease.

Another ailment that can be combated with this is there nausea: mix a little lemon juice and a few peppercorns in a glass of water and drink slowly to make this problem disappear.

Strange to say, this triptych also manages to reduce weight: with ¼ teaspoon of ground black pepper, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and a tablespoon of honey in a glass of water, a drink is created which, if taken on the stomach vacuum every morning, according to some, causes a rapid slimming.

Having then an astringent power, this concoction is strongly recommended to anyone who is suffering from stomach ache.

Finally with this remedy it is possible to relieve the pains of toothache, stuffy nose, canker sores or gallstones. For safety, however, ask your GP for the ingestion of the drink in question.