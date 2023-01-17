Two hundred Florentine students of the fourth and fifth classes of the Machiavelli, Castelnuovo, Michelangelo, Rodolico secondary schools attended today, at the Teatro della Compagnia in via Cavour in Florence, the lesson held by professionals enrolled in the Order of Surgeons and Dentists of the Province of Florence. Topics: Fertility” and “The vital functions: the heart”.

After the greetings of the President of the Order Pietro Dattolo and the President of the Degree Course in Medicine and Surgery of the University of Florence Linda Vignozzi, Federica Zolfanelli, one of the curators of the project, and professors Nicola Mondaini, Giulia Rastrelli, Mario Salvatore took part Romano, and Cristina Giglioli.

These are lessons (five in total) which are part of the Joint Projects Pathways for skills and orientation and Biomedical Curvature for the year 2022/2023 and which will focus on reproduction, functions and vital organs as well as diabetes, diseases and genetic syndromes. But we will also talk about biomechanics, movement medicine and surgery, microbiology and microbiotics, infectious diseases, medical ethics.



The other four lessons will be held on January 31st, February 21st, March 21st, while the last one is scheduled for April/May