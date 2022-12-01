Inform about sex, in a light and playful but always scientific way. That’s the point of the podcast Salutesex returning for a second season. The female doctors Silvia Gioffreda e Tullia Venturiafter having told us about the physiological aspects of our sexuality focusing on the themes of orgasm, masturbation, the relationship between pleasure and pain, the difference between real sex and mainstream porn, in five new episodes they start from the taboos to break to tell us about the world of sex toys and lubricants, therefore the sexual life of the vulva/vagina and penis.

Let’s start from taboo to break. Loss of virginity, sex with menstruation, squirting, fetishes: these are some of the themes around which false myths about sexuality hover that still prevent us from living it in a healthy, conscious and free way.

Who are the authors of SaluteSex

Silvia Gioffreda and Tullia Venturi are two young doctors who met by chance because they were colleagues in the fight against Covid during the first lockdown. Their task was to visit positive patients at home in the Fanese area, in the Marche region. Despite very different backgrounds, in the long hours spent in the ambulance they discovered that both have a mission to educate towards a healthy and inclusive sexuality. That’s why they bought a microphone and started recording the first episodes in a closet, and then moved on to a real recording studio.

Silvia Gioffreda

Emergency doctor by night and sexology communicator by day. I have been explaining sexuality to others since I was 15, in schools, pubs, on trains or travelling. I created a profile on Instagram where I disseminate scientific information about sex and sexuality; a space free from prejudices and embarrassments in which to talk, learn, think but also laugh thinking about sexuality as the most natural thing in the world. Over the past 10 years, I’ve devoured tons of articles that could make sense of one of the most instinctive things of all: sex. In the meantime I dedicated myself to volunteering, in Italy and abroad, to scientific research. My dream is to live in a world where not only talking about sex is daily, but where no one is judged for how, how much and with whom they do it. Where you can choose without prejudice between whips or cuddles, casual sex or with the love of your life. Where everyone feels free to do what they want, with the sole rule of feeling good.

Tullia Venturi

Chronically hyperactive, I struggle to keep my feet, thoughts and words in check. I grew up in the Marche province, I gained experience in Rome where I lived for twelve years. Curiosity made me become a doctor, the obsession for freedom and rights (from those of the disabled, to LGBTQI, up to Sex Positive) made me an activist. Between a hospital ward and a clinic, I absorb the most varied, splendid, desperate and disparate stories of life and sexuality: I put them together, learn and disseminate that sex is beautiful because it is varied. Today I anesthetize and reanimate patients in the hospital, the rest of the time I study, listen and share the culture of health in sexuality. I have an Instagram profile.

SaluteSex is a podcast that you can find on Onepodcast, Spotify, Apple and Amazon music.