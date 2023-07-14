Salvatore Parolisi, permits revoked after sentences on “unjust conviction”

Judge: “He has no awareness” Transmission speech

“Who has seen?” he reaffirmed his innocence. “I cheated on Melania several times, but I didn’t kill her. And with Ludovica she was just an escapade,” said the ex-military, sentenced to 20 years for her murder, who then had no nice words for Melania. “I gave her 500 euros every month out of the 1,300 I earned: if this isn’t love”, he asked himself, also placing the responsibility on her for the escapades they had over the years.

The surveillance court, after the interview that aroused the indignation of the victim’s family, therefore decided to revoke the permits. According to

Corriere della Serafor Judge Parolisi “has not yet done that introspective work” in order to be reintegrated into society after having served his sentence, he has not understood “the meaning and value” of the bonus permits which have the purpose of “social rehabilitation”.

“The gravity of the utterances” convinced the court to back down. This path of reflection should also serve Parolisi to restore “full dignity to the victims and their history in a “restorative perspective”. The former corporal should have started volunteering once a week in a Milanese parish.

