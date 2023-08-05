Salvini and Meloni remit the golden salaries | The amendment to the decree on the bridge over the strait is a coincidence

In the latest available draft of the decree ‘Assets and investments’the provision expected on Monday in the council of ministers, Article 15 concerns the company for the Strait Bridge. In the article, ‘Urgent provisions to guarantee the operation of the concessionary company referred to in article 1 of the law of 17 December 1971, n.1158’ it is foreseen that the provisions of some paragraphs of the 2016 legislative decree “do not apply” to the company which envisage a limit of 240 thousand euros for the maximum fees for directors, owners and members of control bodies, executives and employees.

Immediate the reaction of political forces. Maria Elena Boschideputy of Italia Viva, is nettista: “With the Renzi government we have capped the salaries of managers: €240,000. With Meloni and Salvini, on the other hand, the roof jumps, starting with the managers of the Ponte company. With the problems that public transport has, is the priority to increase these salaries? We will vote against.” Daniel Ruffinodeputy for Action, comments caustically: “President Meloni has imposed herself two months of reflection to discuss the proposal for a minimum wage of 9 eurosbut that was enough few minutes and an amendment by the League to break the salary ceiling for public managers, set at 240,000 euros, in favor of the managers and board of directors of the Ponte dello Stretto company”. And again Raffaella Shirt, coordinator of Italia Viva: “The #bridge on the strait must be built immediately. The #Meloni government puts resources on the work not on the salary of managers. I hazard a prediction. Given Salvini’s abilities, the bridge will not be built and the only thing that will remain of this affair is the golden salary to the manager of the company. The ceiling of 240,000 euros introduced by the #Renzi government is sacrosanct, it is out of all logic to blow it up “.

The ceiling on the salaries of public managers had been tried several times over the years by the Prodi, Berlusconi and Monti governments, and even Letta, who however had not managed to compress the salaries of company managers public. Furthermore, a ceiling equal to the was introduced salary of the first president of the Court of Cassation, an amount that was around 320 thousand euros, again gross of income tax. This payroll trap was triggered, during the Monti government, only for the public administration executives, ministries, agencies, but to extend it to the managers of state-controlled companies, a further decree from the Ministry of Economy was needed, which was passed by the Letta government. But it was finally under the government of Matteo Renzi that the ceiling was set at the same level as the salary of the President of the Republic, i.e 240mila euro.

Alessio DeGiorgi

