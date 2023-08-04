Salvini’s experimentation: “Free taxis for those who test positive for alcohol”. It will start in August with funds from MIT

A free taxi ride for those who exaggerate with alcohol: this is the proposal of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matthew Salvinito counter the Saturday night massacres. MIT, which signed a memorandum of understanding with the representative associations of night entertainment venues, will allocate i necessary funds to initiate a experimentation period. The goal is to reduce the number of victims of road accidents, which is constantly increasing among young people.

The white car will take home anyone who tests positive for the alcohol test at the end of an evening at the disco, as well as the people who should have traveled in the car with him. The voucherreads one use of the With, “will be provided by the entertainment venues themselves after an agreement with the local taxi driver companies”. For the experimentation phasewhich will extend from August until mid-Septemberhave been identified you are local relevant on the national territory and, with a possible positive outcome, it will then be possible to follow up with a more extensive study on the feasibility of the projectconcludes the note.

The initial idea of ​​the experimentation, which arose after a meeting with the associations of entertainment nightclubs and in a meeting with influencers and digital creators in the presence of Minister Salvini, involves the following nightclubs: Mascara All Music, (Mantua) Il Muretto, Jesolo Lido (Venice), Praja, (Gallipoli), Baia Imperiale, Gabicce Mare (Pesaro – Urbino), Naki Disco (Pavia) La Capannina (Castiglione della Pescaia). It remains to be seen whether the person who has drunk will be able to find a taxi, which in large cities has turned into abusiness quasi impossible.