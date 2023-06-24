Salvini’s turnaround: now he has “full confidence” in Santanchè. Meloni invites her to report to the Chamber

“If politics were to work on the basis of the investigations by Report and Fatto Quotidiano we would be the Republic of bananas. I place my utmost trust in my colleagues in office”. This was stated by the deputy premier and minister, Matteo Salvini, at the Confindustria Youth conference, speaking of the minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanché. “I lived it on my skin,” he adds. An exit that clashes with the positions held so far by the League which only yesterday in the words of Riccardo Molinari, group leader of the party, claimed that Santanché should report “to Parliament to clarify her story.

