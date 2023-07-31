Home » “Samardzic has the launch to unleash Dimarco’s run. And Inzaghi can educate him as a point guard”
“Samardzic has the launch to unleash Dimarco’s run. And Inzaghi can educate him as a point guard”

“Samardzic has the launch to unleash Dimarco’s run. And Inzaghi can educate him as a point guard”

Luigi Garlando, in the columns of the Gazzetta dello Sport, analyzed the profile of Lazar Samardizc in an Inter key: “He can play as a midfielder on the right, concentrating to free the left-handed. Better if covered by a tactical winger: Pereyra in Udine. Samardzic has the launch to unleash Dimarco’s run on the opposite side. But Inzaghi can also educate him as a central point guard: he has the quality and the audacity to dribble out of the pressure. He could make the fans fall in love with them who, after Sneijder, have no longer had a real technical juggler to fall in love with”.

