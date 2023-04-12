Home Health Same-sex experiences: Germans are so keen to experiment
Same-sex experiences – men and women are so willing to experiment

A survey shows that same-sex sexual experiences are particularly common among young women. Even if they describe themselves primarily as heterosexual.

Same-Sex Sexual Experiences – Numbers on Bisexuality

In the StudyHealth and Sexuality in Germany” from 2019 asked what sexual orientation the respondents had and how same-sex sexual experiences were distributed.

  • Around 6.5% of young women between the ages of 18 and 35 identified as homosexual or bisexual. However, this percentage also includes the few people who identify as asexual or feel that they belong to another group.
  • Only 3% of all men said they did not identify as straight.
  • Even among women over 35, only 3% of respondents identified as homosexual, bisexual or asexual.
  • Another source: Im fact sheet October 2021 the Federal Center for Health Education states that 11% of the women surveyed were not purely heterosexual. Men stated that they were not heterosexual only 7% of the time.
  • The amount bisexual Women were the highest at 9% in the 18-25 age group. Compared to bisexual men of the same age three times higher!

But what about actual sexuality?

At the time of the survey, half of bisexual and homosexual people had already had sexual experiences with the same sex that went beyond kissing and caressing.

  • Overall, it can be seen that across all test groups, the willingness to experiment with regard to same-sex experiences is also present among many people who identify as heterosexual.
  • The proportion of people who had already had same-sex experiences was highest among women under 35. 15% of the young women interviewed had already had same-sex experiences.
  • Many straight men have also had same-sex experiences. While only 3.1% of men under 35 identified as homosexual, bisexual or asexual, 7.4% of all men surveyed had had experiences with their own gender. For men over 35 it was even 9.4%.
  • Overall, however, it is important to emphasize that the actual number of people who have had bisexual or homosexual experiences could be higher than the number of people who identify as such, as there is often a social stigma that prevents people from revealing their actual sexual orientation .

