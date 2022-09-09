Home Health Sampdoria, Colley, Ferrari, Murillo and Quagliarella improve. Gym only for Winks




Sampdoria’s approach to the home match against Milan continues with a morning session in Bogliasco, scheduled for Saturday evening (8.45 pm) at the “Ferraris”. On field 1 of the “Mugnaini” Marco Giampaolo and his staff conducted a session focused on technical-tactical exercises.

As for the singles, Omar Colley, Alex Ferrari, Jeison Murillo and Fabio Quagliarella have had personalized sessions but they are clearly improving. Specific on the field for Simone Trimboli, in the gym for Harry Winks; finally, Manuel De Luca continues his rehabilitation process. Tomorrow, Friday, Marco Giampaolo’s finishing session and pre-match press conference are scheduled (12.00).

